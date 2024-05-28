Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Joseph Chillura Sells 25,000 Shares

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $185,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joseph Chillura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $406,668.70.

VLY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. 4,009,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,787,710. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.38 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $49,734,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,443,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,128 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,060,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

