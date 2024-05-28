VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Stock Price Up 5.7%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29. Approximately 442,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,043,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get VAALCO Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $649.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 877,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 347,005 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,192,299 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 138,810 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,666,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Gabon, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, and Canada. The company holds 58.8% interest in the Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block covering an area of approximately 46,200 gross acres located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.