United Services Automobile Association Purchases 2,594 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,231,413,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,948,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,588 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Mondelez International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,766,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,900 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,997,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $71,311,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,928,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,512,517. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.