United Services Automobile Association Has $94.24 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

United Services Automobile Association cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.1% of United Services Automobile Association’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after buying an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,615 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,796,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,839,000 after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.73. 2,555,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,154,239. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $489.99. The firm has a market cap of $440.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.35 and a 200-day moving average of $452.95.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

