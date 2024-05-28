United Services Automobile Association Has $6.87 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,703,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,989,625. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $308.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

