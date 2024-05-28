United Services Automobile Association Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,341,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,478,000 after buying an additional 292,459 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $941,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 8,340.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,038,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $85,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 16,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE MDT traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,818,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,675. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.78 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

