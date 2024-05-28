Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.69 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One Uniswap token can now be bought for about $11.18 or 0.00016346 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $6.69 billion and $316.29 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uniswap has traded 15.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.46 or 0.00122073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008750 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,930,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,930,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 10.6931759 USD and is down -3.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1030 active market(s) with $287,316,081.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.