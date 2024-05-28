Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,524 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $25,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Union Pacific by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 19,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 40,971 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.4 %

UNP traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,443,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $191.11 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.