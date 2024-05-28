UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.96

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.96 and last traded at $39.68, with a volume of 3289 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.53.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised UniCredit to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47.

UniCredit S.p.A. provides commercial banking services in Italy, Germany, Central Europe, and Eastern Europe. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides corporate finance advisory, rating advisory, financial sponsor, patient capital, capital structure advisory, and finance solutions, as well as securities services.

