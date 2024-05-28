Ultra (UOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.95 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 28th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $66.51 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,273.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.62 or 0.00687858 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00092142 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00012615 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001203 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,084,929 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 375,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.17332043 USD and is up 7.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,714,626.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

