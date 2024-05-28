Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSN. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded Tyson Foods from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSN opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Tyson Foods has a one year low of $44.94 and a one year high of $62.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

