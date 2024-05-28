Truist Financial Cuts Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Price Target to $76.00

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

WGO has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $54.71 and a 1-year high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.11.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter worth $681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

