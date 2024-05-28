Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Gap Down to $13.98

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.98, but opened at $13.50. Triumph Group shares last traded at $13.84, with a volume of 199,622 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 2.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.19. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $358.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 298.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 1,558.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Triumph Group by 11.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

