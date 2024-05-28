Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.08

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 50922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFPM shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $16.25 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.22, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $57.53 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 112.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LB Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $198,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a precious-metals-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals, streams, royalties and other mineral interests in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Cote d'Ivoire, Honduras, Mexico, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, the United States, and internationally.

