Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives $15.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Trinity Capital from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Trinity Capital stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.61. The company has a market cap of $731.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Trinity Capital has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $15.44.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.09 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 36.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Capital

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares in the company, valued at $12,248,222.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,675,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,555,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 692,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 135,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.