Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.71. 303,027 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,241,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $507.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $41.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.46 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 87.94% and a negative return on equity of 238.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,656.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 968.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.