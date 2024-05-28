Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$89.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$88.32.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TSE:TD opened at C$76.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$79.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.18. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$87.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$136.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.