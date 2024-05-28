Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Downgraded to “Underperform” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$75.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$84.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$84.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Desjardins dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$88.32.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD opened at C$76.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$73.98 and a 1 year high of C$87.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.18.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8263052 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 64.45%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

