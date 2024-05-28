Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $86.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TD. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toronto-Dominion Bank
Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 2.8 %
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.64%.
Institutional Trading of Toronto-Dominion Bank
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,766,281,000 after acquiring an additional 40,803,711 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $1,478,898,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,415,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $184,389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,134,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Toronto-Dominion Bank
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Norwegian Cruise Line Sets Sail on Record Bookings Raised EPS
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- The Best EV Stock You Haven’t Considered
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.