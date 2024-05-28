Titan Medical (TSE:TMD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Titan Medical Inc. (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Titan Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.98.

Titan Medical (TSE:TMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Medical had a return on equity of 857.87% and a net margin of 49.44%. Research analysts expect that Titan Medical Inc. will post -1.9800001 EPS for the current year.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

