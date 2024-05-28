Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TYCMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the April 30th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) stock traded up C$0.78 on Tuesday, hitting C$25.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,229. Tingyi has a 52 week low of C$18.09 and a 52 week high of C$31.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.80.

Get Tingyi (Cayman Islands) alerts:

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.6178 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, manufactures and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. It offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks; various noodles; and coffee/functional/probiotics drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.