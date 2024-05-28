Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.82. 4,891,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 30,308,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TLRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Tilray Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tilray by 29.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 36,687.0% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,677,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,373,000 after buying an additional 10,648,403 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tilray by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,525,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 117,891 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tilray by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after buying an additional 213,834 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Tilray by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,519,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 155,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

