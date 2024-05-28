Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $58,860.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,317,722 shares in the company, valued at $41,317,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.
- On Monday, May 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 77,917 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, for a total transaction of $483,085.40.
- On Friday, May 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 30,501 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $201,306.60.
- On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00.
- On Thursday, May 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00.
- On Tuesday, April 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 10,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00.
- On Monday, April 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 98,438 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $624,096.92.
- On Friday, April 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 24,200 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $151,492.00.
- On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 37,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $246,420.00.
Tile Shop Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of TTSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.58. 69,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,159. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73. The company has a market capitalization of $293.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 20.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Tile Shop by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tile Shop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.
Tile Shop Company Profile
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
