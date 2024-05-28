TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
TherapeuticsMD Trading Up 1.4 %
TXMD stock opened at $2.14 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.
TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter.
About TherapeuticsMD
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical royalty company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY, BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brand names. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products through wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.
