The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Short Interest Update

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded The Weir Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The Weir Group Trading Up 4.0 %

The Weir Group Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:WEGRY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,384. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

