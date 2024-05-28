The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) EVP Sells $2,033,200.00 in Stock

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,047,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,242,215. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $104.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 260.3% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

