The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,474,988 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stifel Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.25% of Home Depot worth $857,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 9.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 70,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 3,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 5.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.1 %

HD stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $328.70. 3,715,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.61 and its 200-day moving average is $348.56. The company has a market cap of $325.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.