The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of HCKT remained flat at $21.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,880. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $594.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. On average, analysts predict that The Hackett Group will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,995,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,480,000 after buying an additional 61,635 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in The Hackett Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 601,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 488,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 337,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

