The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,159,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of Coca-Cola worth $480,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.58.

Coca-Cola Trading Down 0.3 %

KO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.82. The company had a trading volume of 12,338,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,373,579. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.95. The company has a market cap of $266.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $63.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

