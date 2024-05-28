The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AES by 15.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 91,247 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AES by 370.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 91,749 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 157,421 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $863,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AES by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 273,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. 6,621,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,972. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

