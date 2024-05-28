Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR) Short Interest Down 83.2% in May

Tharimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 83.2% from the April 30th total of 119,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tharimmune Stock Down 3.8 %

THAR traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75. Tharimmune has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $163.09.

Tharimmune (NASDAQ:THAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tharimmune

Tharimmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of therapeutic candidates for rare, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The company's pre-clinical immuno-oncology pipeline includes TH104, a product candidate for the treatment of liver-related and other pruritogenic inflammatory conditions; TH3215 and TH0059 that are product candidates used to treat various solid tumors; and TH1940, which targets programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1).

