Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $161.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Teradyne traded as high as $145.98 and last traded at $145.76, with a volume of 513087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.01.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TER. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,380 shares of company stock worth $1,214,863. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.25%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

