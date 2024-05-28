Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $118.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

TER traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $146.39. 654,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,716. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $146.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.91 and a 200 day moving average of $106.31.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,863 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 10.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

