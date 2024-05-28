Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 323.1% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 6,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.68. Temenos has a twelve month low of $55.28 and a twelve month high of $103.63.

Temenos Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.8044 per share. This is a positive change from Temenos’s previous dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

