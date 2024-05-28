Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.31

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.31 and last traded at $11.46, with a volume of 299990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $646.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.31 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 7,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $115,361.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 56,486 shares in the company, valued at $820,176.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Richard J. Napolitano sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $54,667.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,478.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,611. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 7.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 296,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 110.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 30,583 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,946 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

