TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) Short Interest Down 81.6% in May

TDK Co. (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 81.6% from the April 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TDK Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTDKY traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.25. TDK has a twelve month low of $33.66 and a twelve month high of $54.59.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). TDK had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TDK will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of electronic components in Japan, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Energy Application Products, and Other segments.

