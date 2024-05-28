TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Sets New 12-Month High at $130.74

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $130.74 and last traded at $130.72, with a volume of 12902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.42 and a 200 day moving average of $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.12. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $2,362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,908,778.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $4,575,600. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 50.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.