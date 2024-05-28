TD Cowen Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Workday from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.96.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WDAY

Workday Trading Down 15.3 %

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $220.91 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $192.68 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Workday by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.