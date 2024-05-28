TD Asset Management Inc Purchases 638,501 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,438,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 638,501 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.10% of Restaurant Brands International worth $269,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $67.23. 1,246,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 59.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.56.

Read Our Latest Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.