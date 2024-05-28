TD Asset Management Inc Buys 21,395 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,038,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,395 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $425,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,657,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,183,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,075,000 after buying an additional 378,922 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,413,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,680,000 after buying an additional 376,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 842,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,182,000 after acquiring an additional 367,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,611,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,331,039. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $460.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $439.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $422.99.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

