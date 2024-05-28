TD Asset Management Inc Buys 2,050,358 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $522,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. 764,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,912,200. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NTR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.32.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

