TD Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises about 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,365,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in Enbridge by 80,631.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after acquiring an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,085,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $931,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $714,662,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $36.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,071,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,911,263. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 136.04%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.