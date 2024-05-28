Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by IPG Investment Advisors LLC

IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,079,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,232,287,000 after buying an additional 442,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,443,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,958,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,279 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,804,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,068,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,882 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,795,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,285,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,780,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,240,000 after buying an additional 355,609 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,908,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,002,098. The company has a market cap of $829.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $160.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.03 and its 200-day moving average is $123.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

