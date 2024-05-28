Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Taitron Components Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.72. Taitron Components has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.25.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.80% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taitron Components

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 4th quarter worth $637,000. Finally, Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Taitron Components in the 1st quarter worth $851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

