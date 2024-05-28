T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.92

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.92 and last traded at $36.81, with a volume of 6847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.73.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCHP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 733,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 161,820 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 261,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

