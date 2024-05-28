Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) were up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.30 and last traded at $42.22. Approximately 228,497 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,385,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYM. DA Davidson upgraded Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Symbotic from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.69.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Symbotic

Symbotic Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.91 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.99.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $424.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.98 million. Equities research analysts predict that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $78,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,507.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,955 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Symbotic during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,752,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 16.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,189,000 after buying an additional 345,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Symbotic by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,055,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 690,900 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 616,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,738,000 after acquiring an additional 36,515 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 510,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,828 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.