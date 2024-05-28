SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.
SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 316.66%. The business had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4,479.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 656,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 641,911 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 408.0% in the 1st quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 213,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in SuRo Capital by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 202,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 112,500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.
SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.
