SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) Short Interest Down 89.2% in May

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 235,500 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the April 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SuperCom Stock Up 7.1 %

SPCB stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.21. 4,034,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,034,174. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. SuperCom has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Get SuperCom alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) by 81.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,244 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.00% of SuperCom worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.