Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL) Insider Buys A$150,305.00 in Stock

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.07 ($8.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,305.00 ($100,203.33).

Super Retail Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.00.

Get Super Retail Group alerts:

Super Retail Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Super Retail Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Super Retail Group Company Profile

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.