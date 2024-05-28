Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Up to $13.39

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.39, but opened at $14.02. Sunrun shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,112,970 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RUN. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sunrun from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Sunrun Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 68.22%. The firm had revenue of $458.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.73 per share, with a total value of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Ferber purchased 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 8,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $99,144.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 239,724 shares in the company, valued at $2,903,057.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,760 shares of company stock worth $3,615,990 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Sunrun by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 93,585 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sunrun by 18.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

